From Bridge to Reef: Partnerships Supporting Ocean Stewardship from Ships to Shorelines

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – The MSC Foundation convened two interactive sessions at the 2025 UN Ocean Conference in Nice, held within the International Coral Reef Initiative (#ForCoral) Pavilion. Featuring eight expert speakers, the discussions underscored how combining private and public sector expertise can amplify marine conservation efforts globally.

Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, President of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), was among the distinguished presenters. A key focus throughout the sessions was the Super Coral Reefs Programme at Ocean Cay, The Bahamas—a cruise tourism destination now home to a state-of-the-art Marine Conservation Center operated by the MSC Foundation. This Center integrates coral restoration, scientific research, university-level training, and interactive learning opportunities for island visitors.

Professor David Smith, Chief Scientific Adviser to the MSC Foundation, emphasized the urgent need for innovative reef conservation in the face of climate change:

“Our coral reefs need bold, forward-looking initiatives that reflect the realities of a changing climate. The Bahamas—rich in coral heritage—holds both a deep connection to its reefs and a unique opportunity to lead.”

Dr. Roberts-Hanna added, “Our students in marine science and nature-based tourism working with the MSC Foundation this summer will gain vital skills—from reef monitoring to sustainable tourism interpretation—that are essential for future careers in eco-tourism and the blue economy.”

Additional speakers included Capt. Henri Lefering (MSC Cruises), Professor Ronán Long (World Maritime University), Raffaella Giugni (Marevivo), Dr. Tessa Hempson (Mission Blue), and Maeve Nightingale (IUCN). They highlighted the critical role of ocean literacy in equipping maritime professionals to champion sustainability and scale ocean conservation initiatives. For instance, Marevivo’s marine education programme currently engages over 1,000 students across 15 nautical institutes in Southern Europe, while the Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute provides tailored training in ocean governance.

David Smith and Victor Galvàn of Iberostar noted that tourism-linked restoration projects, paired with strong partnerships, generate lasting benefits for reef health and community development.

Daniela Picco, Executive Director of the MSC Foundation, said, “Our role extends beyond funding—we serve as a bridge connecting restoration, science, education, and public engagement. These dialogues inspire ocean stewardship across regions, communities, and even aboard ships.”

Tom Dallison, Strategic Advisor for the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI), added, “The #ForCoral Pavilion is a vital space at the UN Ocean Conference where diverse stakeholders come together to accelerate coral reef action. The solutions exist—now we need the collective ambition and effort to protect these vital ecosystems.”