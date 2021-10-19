FROM BAHAMAS TO BIG BEN: Tourism ministry hires firm to boost nation’s visibility in UK market

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA) is aiming to increase the country’s brand visibility in the UK market, having hired global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners to provide public relations services for the islands in the United Kingdom.

The UK office will reportedly also act as the hub agency, managing other European markets, including Italy. The contract is said to include creative campaign ideation; consumer and trade media relations and activations; coordinating broadcast visits; events; influencer support; and crisis communications.

Finn Partners will promote the traditional culture, history, leisure activities, nature and cuisine of the Islands of The Bahamas to help generate overall growth of visitor arrivals to the destination, particularly in line with new UK flight routes.

This destination saw the resumption of flights from the UK this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a pause on direct flights from that region.

The first British Airways flight in over a year arrived back in June.

In August, Virgin Atlantic announced that it had added a twice-weekly service from London’s Heathrow airport to The Bahamas beginning this winter in response to the pent-up demand for Caribbean destinations. The twice-weekly services from Heathrow to Nassau begin on November 20.