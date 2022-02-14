Fresh Start Program targeting youth unemployment relaunched on GB

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — The Fresh Start Program was officially relaunched on Grand Bahama on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Foster Pestaina Hall, Christ the King Church.

The Fresh Start Program is one of the signature programs of the Ministry of Youth and has been in existence since 1993 and has evolved to its current format.

The target population for the program is youth between the ages of 17 and 25 who have been unsuccessful in securing employment since leaving high school. This includes those laid off as a result of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program has consistently been over-subscribed, with over 100 people applying each session.

Fifty young people from Grand Bahama have been selected to take part in 16 weeks of skills training, job readiness courses and personal development, and four weeks of workplace internship.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Bowleg, who was the guest speaker during the relaunch, told the 50 young participants of the program that success is not something that comes easily or lightly, pointing out that it comes with hard work and determination.

“Young people of Grand Bahama, wake up and recognize that your future is in your hands,” Bowleg urged.

He added: “Always remember, as you enter Fresh Start and you look in that mirror in front of you, work hard and let the lord lead you and guide you and your success will come.

“My entire desire is to have a strong, positive impact on the young people of The Bahamas — to encourage each and every one of you and to empower you so that you can all become what it is you’re called to be.

“I would like to see the young people of the Bahamas feel the positive impact of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

“But at this point in time, let me encourage you to take advantage of this training package and embrace this opportunity to tool yourself for the workplace.

“The Fresh Start Program was designed to respond to the issue of long-term unemployment, lack of job search skills and lack of workplace experience among our youth.

“My government is committed to ensuring that the access and opportunities are made available to youth across the length and breadth of The Bahamas.

“I want to take this time to thank all of the stakeholders, especially BTVI (the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute), who continues to play a vital role in the facilitation of the Fresh Start Program.

“To you, our young participants in this program, take this opportunity to begin anew.

“Start your life of success.”

The Fresh Start program has partnered with BTVI to conduct a hybrid model this session, in combination with in-person skills classes and virtual Bahama Host, Osha and NCCER certifications.