French national reportedly missing in Exuma waters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Exuma are conducting a search for a 21-year-old French national reported missing at sea on Monday, 16th December, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that the missing male and another male tourist allegedly went swimming around 6:00 p.m. at a beach near their vacation rental unit. Shortly thereafter, one of them returned alone and reported to a nearby business operator that his companion, a resident of Quebec, Canada, was trapped in rough waters and could not be located.

As a result, the Police were contacted and officers conducted a grid search of the beach but authorities said that they were unable to locate the missing male.

Furthermore, investigators revealed that poor weather conditions were not favourable which they said hindered search efforts at sea.

However, the search and rescue efforts are scheduled to continue, police said.