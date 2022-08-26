Freeport retailer to invest $7.5 million in Paradise Island supermarket

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known Freeport grocery retailer says that its $7.5 million investment in a supermarket on Paradise Island will create 75 permanent jobs and mark its return to the Nassau market after a decade.

Learline Moss, chief financial officer of Sawyers Fresh Market said yesterday that the store which will feature 8,000 square feet of shopping space, a small deli and coffee bar as part of the Sterling Group’s Paradise Landing offering was the “perfect opportunity” to re-enter the Nassau market.

“This is a major accomplishment for us,” Moss said.

“We currently have two retail stores in Grand Bahama and a small wholesale division as well. This is the perfect opportunity for us to venture into the Nassau market. This is just the first of our investments in the Nassau market.”

Executives of Sawyer’s Fresh Market and Sterling Global broke ground on the supermarket yesterday which is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and create 50 construction jobs.

The Freeport retailer headed by Sandy Sawyer had entered the Nassau market 10 years ago, with a store on Taylor Street Nassau Village but subsequently pulled out.

“We had a store in New Providence a few years ago,” said Moss.

“We were unsuccessful with that. This is our second time venturing into the Nassau Market. This time around we are more mature and more settled. When we initially invested in the Nassau market, we were a young business. Having done as much research as we have done, we are confident we will be successful. We are passionate about the food store business. We have better vendors, and we know that we will be able to provide the best products.”

Sawyer’s will be open to the public at large and will also offer yacht provisioning for guests of the marina. Orders can be placed in advance for large quantities and other special requests. Customers can also purchase online and via a mobile app, options that are expected to be available by the time the store opens next year.