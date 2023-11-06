Freeport-native joins Disney Cruise Line as island environmental manager

Newly created role oversees sustainability initiatives at cruise line’s island destinations in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has appointed Eraise Thompson as its Island Environmental Manager. In this newly created role, the Freeport native coordinates a wide range of environmental sustainability initiatives at Disney Castaway Cay as well as DCL’s new island destination in Eleuthera, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, once in operation.

In support of Disney Cruise Line’s stated commitment to minimize its impact on the environment, Thompson’s responsibilities will focus primarily on lowering emissions, conserving water, and reducing waste. She will also train fellow island Crew Members on how to support the cruise line’s environmental sustainability initiatives.

“Growing up in The Bahamas, I am passionate about preserving and protecting our beautiful waters and our diverse variety of animal and plant life,” Thompson said. “I am excited and honored to be joining Disney Cruise Line and to contribute my expertise towards Disney’s impressive environmental goals that aim to make a positive impact on Disney Castaway Cay and throughout The Bahamas.”

Thompson brings to DCL nearly a decade of experience spanning various roles focused on health, safety, and environmental initiatives. Most recently, she served as an environmental specialist for Grand Bahama Power Company, where she coordinated and supervised the company’s environmental projects and training programs.

Thompson holds a Master of Science degree in occupational environmental safety and health from the University of the West Indies and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of the Bahamas. She is a member of the National Environmental Health Association and The Bahamas Association of Safety Professionals.

“It has been a pleasure introducing Eraise to our Disney Castaway Cay team as we continue to welcome local experts into roles across all areas of our island destination,” said Earle Bethell, Island Operations Director at Disney Castaway Cay. “Her experience implementing successful environmental programs will add to Disney Cruise Line’s legacy of protecting and highlighting the natural beauty of The Bahamas.”

Thompson joins DCL’s growing team of Bahamian experts in roles dedicated to the environment and conservation work. In 2022, DCL hired conservationists Bradley Watson and Pachancia Knowles to lead the implementation of the cruise line’s environmental management plan and local conservation strategies at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.