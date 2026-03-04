Freeport Licensee Association says GBPA arbitration ruling brings clarity, stability, and opportunity for action in Freeport

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Freeport Licensee Association (FLA) says the Partial Award in the Government vs. Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) arbitration provides clarity, stability, and predictability for Freeport businesses and presents an opportunity to “turn clarity into action” through collaborative governance between the Government and GBPA under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA). The association emphasized the importance of “effective and responsive governance” and called for ongoing cooperation to support sustainable economic growth in the Port Area.

In a statement, the FLA welcomed the Tribunal’s ruling, which clarified the framework governing administrative expense payments and the respective roles of the Government and GBPA in the Port Area.

“As licensees who have invested, built businesses, created employment, and committed our futures under the HCA framework, predictability, transparency, and stability are essential to maintaining investor confidence and supporting sustainable economic growth in Freeport and it is critical both the GBPA and The Government remain committed to these principles in earnest to move forward,” the FLA said.

The association also highlighted the Tribunal’s findings on the environmental by-law process, noting that timely regulatory development supports commerce, environmental stewardship, and long-term planning. “Effective and responsive governance is critical to ensuring Freeport is competitive and resilient,” the FLA said.

Emphasizing the need for constructive collaboration, the FLA called on both parties to resolve outstanding matters without escalation. “Now that the Tribunal has clarified key issues, we respectfully encourage both parties to pursue resolution of the outstanding matters in a manner that avoids unnecessary escalation. Genuine, determined collaboration and structured negotiation would best serve the interests of the business community, investor confidence, and the Bahamian public,” the association said.

The FLA noted that arbitration of this magnitude underscores the value of dialogue and stakeholder engagement. “While arbitration is an appropriate and legitimate mechanism for resolving complex legal matters, this experience underscores the value of early and consistent dialogue, structured consultation, and inclusive stakeholder engagement wherever possible and, most importantly, a shared commitment to resolution so that our island no longer experiences the uncertainty that we have faced for too long,” the FLA said.

Highlighting Freeport’s unique legal and economic framework, the FLA stressed that broader engagement with licensees—“those who live, work, invest, and operate daily under the HCA”—can meaningfully inform policy development and implementation. “Expanding consultation strengthens governance, promotes transparency, and helps ensure that legal principles and practical realities remain aligned,” the association said.

Looking forward, the FLA said the Partial Award offers a chance to turn clarity into actionable progress. “This ruling presents an opportunity to turn clarity into action. We once again call for genuine collaboration between the Government and the GBPA to help Freeport and Grand Bahama reach our full economic potential. Our island has demonstrated extraordinary resilience and remains poised for growth. What is needed now is stability, cooperation, and a shared commitment to progress,” the FLA said.

Reaffirming its focus on the success of Freeport and Grand Bahama, the FLA outlined its ongoing mission: to educate and inform licensees and the public on rights under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, advocate for fair and transparent governance, and encourage constructive collaboration among stakeholders. “The FLA stands ready to engage constructively in that process,” the association said.