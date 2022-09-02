Freeport Container port welcomes new eco-friendly equipment

Quay cranes slated to be delivered to Mexican ports in the Hutchison Ports network were also on the vessel.

According to a press release by the FCP, the team of marine pilots at Freeport Harbour Company coordinated a “seamless” delivery of the cargo, which is expected to significantly improve the productivity and reliability of FCP operations, on Friday, August 26.

The new hybrid straddle carriers have a rated load under the spreader of 40 tons single lift and 50 tons twin lift. According to FCP, they are more maintenance friendly than previous models and are anticipated to enhance the Engineering Team’s mean time to repair.

The new straddles are also equipped with an automatic fire suppression system with the ability to automatically extinguish electrical and/or combustible fires.

Explaining that the equipment will help the FCP remain industry leaders in “sustainability and environmental friendliness”, the press release notes that the new additions will contribute to a lessened carbon footprint overall.

“Being hybrids, they will produce lower emission discharge and require significantly less diesel than their traditional counterparts,” the release said.

“Team FCP is thrilled to continue to invest in cutting-edge, energy-efficient equipment as we strive to progress our Sustainability goals.”