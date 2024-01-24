Free National Movement stages protest over crime wave

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands is accusing Prime Minster Philip Davis of not putting enough attention on what he calls a “crime crisis,” in the country.

He was joined by FNM executives and supporters, who demonstrated outside the Lower Chamber, moments before parliamentarians convened to hear the Prime Minister table the government’s crime-fighting plan.

Wednesday morning’s demonstration comes on the heels of a brazen shooting at a gas station in southern New Providence where a teen boy was shot and hospitalized.

Dr. Sands says the crime fight should not be politicized and is hopeful that the government will invite the FNM to the table to devise a non-partisan way forward.