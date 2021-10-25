FNM SHOWDOWN: Sources suggest two more could challenge for leadership post next month

FNM deputy leader calls for “respectful and orderly” leadership race

Lewis: FNM must rebuild to encourage supporters to “come back home”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With wounds still fresh from its defeat at the polls on September 16, the Free National Movement (FNM) is gearing up for a leadership showdown when it goes to convention next month.

While only Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis has officially announced his intention to vie for leader at the one-day convention, sources within the party have suggested two more could challenge for the post: East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and Marco City MP Michael Pintard.

During the FNM’s 50th anniversary celebration at Church of God of Prophecy on Sunday, Bishop Hulan Hanna called on FNMs to limit the infighting as it goes to decide its new leader.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he will serve in any capacity deemed fir under the FNM’s new leader.

On the sidelines of the event, Thompson hinted at a possible leadership run.

Asked whether he will offer himself for leadership, Thompson said: “In the next few days, I will be saying some things publicly, but today, really I wanted to focus on the 50th anniversary, focus on us as a party, focus on unity and bringing us together.

“You saw today the leader gave a very powerful speech and it was well received and I believe it was one of those speeches that will inspire us.

“…I believe it brought us all together. It also gave us that push that we need to listen to the people, to continue to reshape ourselves and to renew ourselves so that we would not just be a better opposition, but so that we will then be ready to take over and also to serve better.”

When Eyewitness News asked Pintard to speak to the convention and whether he will toss his name in the hat for leader, he declined to comment at this time.

But sources close to the MP and former FNM chairman have suggested a leadership run could be announced within a matter of weeks.

Meanwhile, Lewis maintained that the FNM must rebuild, reenergize and restore.

“Being a problem solver, being an architect, being a planner, I do believe that I bring something to the table to help with the restoration and the reenergizing of our party,” Lewis said.

He said that under his leadership, he will seek to return the FNM to its core principles.

He said: “We have to rebrand, rebuild and reach out to our base, encourage them to come back home and, of course, ensure that the different branches of our party, of our movement, have a seat at the table.”

Of Minnis, Lewis said seasoned leaders have wisdom and he will lean on the experience of all the former leaders, including Minnis, noting that he does not have all the answers and will listen to the visionaries that came before him carefully.

FNM Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest also weighed in on the upcoming leadership race.

Turnquest said he hopes the race will be a “respectful and orderly process”.

He said: “We have admonished all of the candidates who will seek nomination to be respectful of each other; understand that we are all in this fight together, not against each other; and to put forward policies and programs that will bring us together and that will cause the wider community to have another look at the Free National Movement and hopefully give us another chance to govern this country and to take them in the direction we believe will result in progress, development and empowerment of all our people.”