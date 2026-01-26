Free National Movement  raises concerns over lack of transparency regarding major Grand Bahama projects, demands proof and timelines

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Free National Movement (FNM) is again demanding transparency regarding major development projects in Grand Bahama, calling on the Davis administration to provide proof and clarity on the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort, delays at the Grand Bahama International Airport, while aslo raising concern over persistent challenges within the healthcare system.

FNM leader Michael Pintard during a press conference on Sunday said Grand Bahamians have been left with announcements and headlines but no facts.

“Grand Bahamians have heard announcements, whispers and seen headlines, but they have not seen the facts,” Pintard said. “They have not seen the clear terms of the agreement, a public timeline or a credible plan for jobs, and they have not received straight answers about the finances.”

Pintard challenged the government’s claim that $120 million was collected from the sale of the Grand Lucayan, noting that months later the project remains stalled.

“If money was collected, show the proof. If the money was not collected, tell the truth,” he said. “This property is too important to be treated like a political plot.”

He also linked the lack of progress at the resort to delays at the Grand Bahama International Airport, which he described as critical to the island’s economic revival. Pintard pointed out that Phase One of the airport redevelopment, including the domestic terminal and U.S. pre-clearance, was promised for completion by April 2025.

“Here we are in 2026 with no groundbreaking, no visible work and no clear timeline,” he said, adding that uncertainty is discouraging airlines, investors and tourism partners.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson echoed those concerns, saying the condition of the Grand Lucayan reflects broader challenges across the island.

“Five years later, the hotel is in a worse state than when the PLP met it,” Thompson said. “Employees have gone without pay, unemployment remains high, and promised developments across Grand Bahama have not materialized.”

Thompson also raised concerns about healthcare delivery, particularly access to essential medication.

“It is a travesty that in 2026 residents are driving from pharmacy to pharmacy trying to find medication they need,” he said. “While government speaks about new hospitals, people need access to medication now.”

The FNM said delays in tourism redevelopment, airport infrastructure and healthcare services are having tangible economic consequences for workers, small businesses and families. Party leaders called for immediate disclosure of the Grand Lucayan sale terms, a clear and funded airport redevelopment plan, and urgent action to stabilize healthcare services, stressing that Grand Bahama’s recovery depends on transparency, accountability and measurable results.

Prime Minister Philip Davis is expected to address developments on Grand Bahama in Parliament. Cabinet is scheduled to meet on the island on Tuesday.

“We are told the Cabinet is coming here this week. Let me say this plainly: Grand Bahamians welcome attention, but they deserve more than a photo opportunity. A Cabinet visit to Grand Bahama does not automatically produce jobs, transparency, and it does not erase months of silence. It does not repair roads in West Grand Bahama. It does not finish sea walls or reopen clinics. If this government is serious, then their visit must come with proof. It must come with timelines, terms, and measurable commitments. Most importantly, it must come with accountability. Because at this stage, words are not enough. Results are what matter,” said Pintard.