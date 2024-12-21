Fox Hill MP urges community in and police to work together to mass shooting culprits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Member of Parliament for Fox Hill, Fred Mitchell in a statement encouraged the community to work together to find the persons responsible for the killing of two adult males and the shooting of another adult male and female and a seven-year-old boy on Saturday morning.

“I encourage the police and the community to work together to find out who are responsible for this senseless act.

“Once again we are shocked as a community with the homicides in Fox Hill. I wish on behalf of the community of Fox Hill to extend condolences to the families of the deceased.”

The incident occurred at a barbershop on Bernard Road. The suspects pulled up in a black Honda Accord entered the barbershop with high-powered weapons and shot five individuals.

Two males were confirmed dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services. A third was pronounced dead at the hospital where the adult female and seven-year-old boy are being treated for their gunshot wounds. The conditions of the two survivors are unknown.