Fox Hill giants honoured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In honor of an eventful year of activities, the Fox Hill Charitable Organization (FHCO) held its Second Anniversary Praise and Thanksgiving Service to celebrate and honour some of the outstanding residents in one of the oldest communities in the country. The event was held last week Thursday at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, Bernard Road, Fox Hill, and aimed to instill a sense of pride and foster community spirit.

According to a press release from the FHCO, the group grew by leaps and bounds during the second year of its existence, achieving its mission of visiting all of the churches and schools within the Fox Hill Community. Members also held a community meeting and invited all stakeholders, including churches, schools and government agencies within the community. The founder, president and executive director of FHCO Ricardo Taylor commended his fellow members for a successful year of charitable work, saying: “I truly believe that by the grace of God, and through the humility and heart of FHCO, we have experienced exponential growth, experience, expansion, and exposure.” Taylor continued: “By way of our outreach program and initiatives, our efforts have taken us literally from our local community here in Fox Hill, on the island of New Providence, The Bahamas, to the Province of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the Conference of Youth (COY17) and the Conference of Parties (COP27) for three weeks, from November 1 to 21, 2022.

“Additionally, the Fox Hill Charitable Organization’s efforts and outreach have also taken us to Port of Spain, Trinidad to attend the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN)’s 14th Biennial General Congress for four days from December 1 to 4, 2022,” Taylor remarked.

The service was held under the theme: “Pursuing Greatness with Humility & H.E.A.R.T”. The presiding Bible verse for the year was: “O’ Give Thanks Unto The Lord, For He Is Good, For His Mercy Endures Forever” – Psalm 107:1. In a special commemorative booklet prepared for the event, a rich historical background of some of the greatest nation and community builders to come out of Fox Hill was outlined. During the service, several notable honorees were presented with certificates and gifts of appreciation.