Fox Hill clean up

April 24, 2024
Photos: Calvin Brown
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Environmental Health continued its islandwide community clean-up initiative by extending its reach to the Fox Hill Community; derelict vehicles were removed from Step Street, Fox Hill, on Wednesday morning.

Member of Parliament for Fox Hill Fred Mitchell, Environment Minister Vaughn Miller, and the Minister of State for the Environment Zane Lightbourne were on site as the community clean-up initiative unfolded.

Mitchell said he is thankful for the environmental clean-up within his constituency, which “helps to promote a cleaner, greener, and safer community for all of the residents within the Fox Hill Constituency.”

 

