Fox Group of Companies signs agreement with govt for $300M development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian entrepreneurs Adrian and Adrianna Fox signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with government for a new luxury development “Voir Beach,” on Thursday afternoon; the investment totals $300 million dollars.

Prime Minister Philip Davis commended the Fox’s on their drive to invest in the tourism industry, emphasizing that this signing proves Bahamians can have a hand in building the country’s number one industry.

Five hundred Bahamians will find employment during the construction of the development over the next four years and 744 full time positions will be on stream once operations begin, according to the developers.

Ground is expected to be broken in February 2026.

Voir Beach will feature a hotel and residence on the Cable Beach Strip and will also include 40 water bungalows on Balmoral Island.