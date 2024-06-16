Fox Foundation honors leading Bahamian fathers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Twenty-six men from various sectors of society were honored Saturday night by The Fox Foundation as a part of their Legacy of Leaders Father’s Day tribute event held at the Atlantis Resort.
Foundation Founder, Dr. Adrian Fox and his daughter, co-founder, Adriana Fox spoke to the importance of supporting men in the local community through this initiative.
“If we show support to fathers we set the example for younger generations to follow,” Dr. Fox said
“We have a lot of legacy men who are strong leaders and dedicated to their families and their children. We hope that when young fathers are able to see what they do they will become better,” according to Adriana.
Dr. Fox was awarded the Legacy Builder Award at the event. Other honors included the Visionary and Father of the Year award given to Prime Minister Philip Davis,and the Inspirational Leader award went to Bahamian Wayne Jones, the first black police chief of Miami-Dade. Former Prime Minister Perry Christie also received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Those honored included:
The Hon. Philip Davis -Prime Minister
The Hon. Michael Pintard
The Rt. Hon. Perry Christie
H.E Sebastian Bastian
The Hon. Clay Sweeting
The Hon. Keith Bell
Dirk Simmons
Leslie Miller
Renward Wells
Robert Sands
Felix Stubbs
Gowon Bowe
Dr. Robin Roberts
Ian Mills
Jeffery Kerr
Anthony Pratt
Jimmy Mosko
Clayton Fernander
Raymond King
Wayne Jones
Graeme Davis
Raymond Wells
Dr. Delton Fernander
Anntone Brooks
Vernon Gregory Wilkinson
Bernard Bonamy