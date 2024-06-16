Fox Foundation honors leading Bahamian fathers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Twenty-six men from various sectors of society were honored Saturday night by The Fox Foundation as a part of their Legacy of Leaders Father’s Day tribute event held at the Atlantis Resort.

Foundation Founder, Dr. Adrian Fox and his daughter, co-founder, Adriana Fox spoke to the importance of supporting men in the local community through this initiative.

“If we show support to fathers we set the example for younger generations to follow,” Dr. Fox said

“We have a lot of legacy men who are strong leaders and dedicated to their families and their children. We hope that when young fathers are able to see what they do they will become better,” according to Adriana.

Dr. Fox was awarded the Legacy Builder Award at the event. Other honors included the Visionary and Father of the Year award given to Prime Minister Philip Davis,and the Inspirational Leader award went to Bahamian Wayne Jones, the first black police chief of Miami-Dade. Former Prime Minister Perry Christie also received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Those honored included:

The Hon. Philip Davis -Prime Minister

The Hon. Michael Pintard

The Rt. Hon. Perry Christie

H.E Sebastian Bastian

The Hon. Clay Sweeting

The Hon. Keith Bell

Dirk Simmons

Leslie Miller

Renward Wells

Robert Sands

Felix Stubbs

Gowon Bowe

Dr. Robin Roberts

Ian Mills

Jeffery Kerr

Anthony Pratt

Jimmy Mosko

Clayton Fernander

Raymond King

Wayne Jones

Graeme Davis

Raymond Wells

Dr. Delton Fernander

Anntone Brooks

Vernon Gregory Wilkinson

Bernard Bonamy