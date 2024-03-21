Fox Foundation hails women’s grant initiative a “resounding success”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Co-founder of the Fox Foundation Adrianna Fox has hailed the inaugural Women’s Entrepreneurship Episode Grant as a resounding success. Three finalists walked away with financial grants for their businesses totaling $60,000 collectively.

Fox, on the sidelines of the Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress Lunch and Learn Session held at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Thursday afternoon, revealed that 193 entrepreneurs applied for the grant.

Fox said the overwhelming response is a testament to the large amount of creative, hardworking and determined female entrepreneurs in country.

The grant aims to provide financial support for women ages 18-35 who are already in business or are considering starting one.