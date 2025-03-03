Fox Foundation and Bahamas Striping Group of Companies to rebuild community centre

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Fox Foundation and Bahamas Striping Group of Companies has partnered to assist with the rebuilding efforts of Eljhay’s Hilltop Cottage Ministries.

CEO of The Fox Foundation Adrianna Fox told Eyewitness News on Monday morning that the community center holds a special place in her heart, as the Kemp Road community is home for her father and is also where she spent majority of her childhood.

The community center went up in flames back in January and displaced a number of families which sought shelter there. Officials said rebuilding will begin as early as tomorrow and is expected to take approximately four months to complete.