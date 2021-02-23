Fourth minister quits Cabinet — MYSC Lanisha Rolle to stay on as MP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle has tendered her resignation from Cabinet to become the fourth minister to resign this term.

Rolle did not provide a reason when she confirmed her decision to Eyewitness News this morning; however, she said she will continue on as the MP for Seabreeze to fulfill the contract she signed with voters.

In a letter to the governor general, Rolle said she was pleased to have opened and “bookmark” this chapter of her “book of national service to the good people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas”.

“Together we did and continue to ‘Make Seabreeze Better’. It is on the shoulders of the hardworking, dedicated, and good-spirited residents of Seabreeze that I stand, and continue standing with the help of the good Lord.

She continued: “The contract I signed with the voters of Seabreeze on Election Day was for a period of five years or unless a new Member of Parliament is seated. Therefore, I remained focused and committed to fully perform my part of the contract.”

She added: “These are extremely difficult times…Therefore, I will not abandon them in the hour they most need representation.”

Rolle thanked Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for the opportunity to serve in Cabinet, and the Free National Movement, its officers, and her constituency executives.

She also thanked her husband, family, and religious community for their continued prayers and support of her political career.

Rolle added: “For those who know the virtue of prayer, let was together pray that the Lord will give strength unto His people and that our Lord will bless his people with peace.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest resigned last November after an untested writ of summons alleged his involvement in a $30 million “bogus loan” scheme, an allegation he has denied.

Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands resigned as Health minister in May after accepting responsibility for a breach of protocol amid the country’s border closure.

In June 2019, St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette resigned as Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration.