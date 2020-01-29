Fourth body found days after Haitian vessel capsizes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Royal Bahamas Defense Force has recovered another body believed to be one of the passengers of a Haitian vessel that reportedly capsized last week.

According to reports, the badly decomposed body of a man was retrieved off Double Breasted Cay by RBDF military divers and taken to the Defence Force around 5.30am yesterday.

The body was handed over to the coroner’s office for processing.

Reports also indicated that a shipwrecked vessel was also found on the northern tip of the cay.

“This brings a total of 4 bodies which have since been retrieved in the Ragged Island chain after a group of 31 Haitian migrants were discovered on the cay and brought to the capital on 21st January,” the RBDF said in a statement.

The group had reportedly left from Haiti on January 10 with varying reports the vessel had capsized around January 13, according to officials.

The migrants reportedly survived on the cay for some five days.

The RBDF said officials are continuing to probe the matter

Members of the Public are advised to call in any sightings to the Defence Force Operations Center at 242-826-3117.