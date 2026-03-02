Four-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, March 1, 2026, which left a four-year-old boy hospitalized.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on Verbena Street, off St. George’s Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the four-year-old child with his parents. The child had sustained a grazed gunshot wound to his right lower leg.

Emergency Medical Services were immediately requested and transported the child, accompanied by his parents, to the hospital for treatment. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two adult males, believed to to be acquaintances, were at a residence when they were approached by a third male known to them, who was dressed in dark clothing. A verbal altercation reportedly ensued among the three individuals. During the confrontation, the suspect produced a firearm. One of the men attempted to disarm him but was unsuccessful. The suspect then discharged several rounds in their direction, during which the four-year-old child was struck.

Following the shooting, the two men fled east along George Street in an effort to evade the suspect, who fled west on Peach Street. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with the investigation. Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact 911, 919, their nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).