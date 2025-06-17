Four toddlers suffer extensive burns, one dead following residential fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- On Monday, 16th June 2025, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation into a tragic incident where four (4) children (toddlers) sustained extensive burns at a

residence on Rupert Dean Lane, resulting in the death of one child.

The preliminary report revealed that, sometime around 12:45 pm, police were alerted by hospital personnel concerning the children being treated in the trauma room with severe burns. Police responded promptly and arrived at PMH to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, the children’s mother had left her four children in the care of a relative while she sought assistance from a government institution. The relative allegedly fell asleep and awoke to find the children burned and the bedroom partially engulfed in flames. Unfortunately,all the children suffered extensive burns to various parts of their bodies. They were transported to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, a five-year-old later succumbed to his injuries.

The police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and will conduct a thorough investigation. The safety and well-being of the children are of utmost concern, and authorities will take all necessary steps to ensure their protection.

Further, the police are appealing to the public for any information related to this matter. If you have details that could assist this investigation, please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).