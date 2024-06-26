Four teens allegedly rob man with fake gun

LocalJune 26, 2024 at 7:36 am Theo Sealy
Four teens allegedly rob man with fake gun

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities have revealed that quick response by officers, on routine saturation patrol, resulted in four (4) males, between the ages of 15 and 18 years old, being arrested in connection with an armed robbery which occurred on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 10:15 p.m., a 41-year-old male was in the area of Baillou Hill Road and Bahama Avenue when he was approached by the teenagers, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun.

It is reported that the teens robbed the victim of an undetermined amount of cash and personal items and attempted to flee the area when they were apprehended, police said.

Officers recovered from the suspects the stolen cash and property, along with an imitation firearm, authorities revealed.

Police investigations continue.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*