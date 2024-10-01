Four people arrested following firearm & suspected drugs seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from Operation Ceasefire, including members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), confiscated a high-powered firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana, resulting in the arrests of two adult males and two adult females.

According to initial reports, shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, officers acting on information executed a search warrant at a residence on Ferguson Street, resulting in the discovery and confiscation of the contrabands, as well as the subsequent arrest of the occupants, two males ages 26 and 27 and two females ages 24 and 51.

The weight and value of the suspected marijuana are unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.