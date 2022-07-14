Four new members appointed to University of The Bahamas’ Board of Trustees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Four new trustees have been appointed to the University of The Bahamas (UB) Board of Trustees (BOT), representing a broad range of experience and expertise in higher education, and business, health care, and legal sectors.

The new trustees are independent consultant Janyne Hodder; Director of the National Reference Lab at the Ministry of Health Dr. Indira Martin; barrister Debi Williams; and global trade and business development professional Sonless Martin Jr. The appointments took effect on June 17, 2022.

Hodder served as President of the College of The Bahamas from 2006 to 2010 and was responsible for key milestones including creating the strategic plan for the granting of university status and developing a foundation for the institution’s internationalization.

The Vice Chair of the Canadian Friends of University of The Bahamas Foundation, she has also served as Vice-President of International Relations at McGill University and Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Bishop’s University.

Dr Martin has led the expansion of The Bahamas’ National Reference Lab and also led the process of it becoming the first internationally accredited clinical lab in the country and the second in the region. She is also a published researcher and a member of several national, regional, and international associations for the promotion and advancement of health care.

Williams, who serves as Honourary Counsul for Monaco in The Bahamas, is a barrister, trust and estates practitioner, and an accredited civil and commercial mediator. She founded and currently chairs The Chance Foundation which secures opportunities for tertiary education for at-risk youth.

Martin Jr is the co-founder and former development advisor of Collaborative Consulting Group with over ten years of experience. A native of Miami, Florida with origins in Haiti and The Bahamas, he has broad knowledge in all phases of government, campaigns and policies. He has also held various roles in local government in the United States, ranging from commission aide to senior advisor and Director of policy and legislation.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Allyson Maynard Gibson, QC, said: “We welcome this newest cadre of distinguished persons to the Board of Trustees as we work collaboratively to build a strong and transformative university that moves The Bahamas towards progressive national development.

“Each of them has distinctive knowledge, skills, and experiences to help make an extraordinary impact and advance the mission and strategic priorities of the institution. We look forward to their active participation and insights.”

The collective range and depth of expertise of the new appointees will be leveraged to further advance the mission of UB, its strategic imperatives inclusive of the pathway to accreditation, and the overall governance of the institution.

Peter Whitehead serves as the Vice Chair of the Board. Other members are: Dr. Rodney D. Smith, President, Ex-Officio; Alexandra T. Hall, trustee; Gadville McDonald, trustee, Professor Bridget Hogg, faculty trustee; Jazmine Romer-Rolle, alumni trustee; Melvert Clarke, staff trustee; Mackenson Charles, student trustee; Brian Jones, trustee; D’arcy Rahming, trustee; Barry Rassin, trustee; Henry St. George, trustee; Philip Stubbs, trustee; Keith Russell, trustee; Kristie Powell, trustee; and Marcus Laing, trustee.

The governing body of UB, the Board of Trustees was legislated under the University of The Bahamas Act 2016 and is responsible for the general direction and control over the conduct of the affairs of the University including creating policies and regulations to further the institution’s mission.