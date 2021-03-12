Four men hauled before the courts for sexual offences

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several men were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court today on separate charges of rape and unlawful sexual assault of young girls and women between the ages of 14 and 47.

Divon D’emon Seymour, 39, of Red Street, Ida Street, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney and was charged with three counts of rape, assault with intent to rape and armed robbery.

The prosecution alleged that on March 3, Seymour assaulted a 21-year-old woman with the intent to rape her.

He is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on January 27 and a 47-year-old woman on February 19.

He is also accused of raping another 21-year-old woman on February 7 and robbing her at gunpoint of an A10 Samsung valued at $235.

Seymour was not required to enter a plea and could be given bail by the magistrate.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is expected to return to court on May 21 for presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Douglas Edey, 35, of Seabreeze Avenue; Godfrey Gray, 38, of Sugar Apple Street; and Jamaican national Giovani Depass, 21, of Blue Hill Road, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

None of the men were required to enter a plea.

Edey was charged with the attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman on March 7.

He will return to court for a VBI on April 30.

Gray was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on March 7.

Depass was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old on February 27.

Both Gray and Depass will return to court on April 28 for presentations of a VBI.