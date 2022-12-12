Four men dead in separate weekend traffic fatalities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Weekend traffic fatalities claimed the life of four men in separate incidents taking place in the capital, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera.

In the first traffic fatality, an elderly man was struck by a car while attempting to cross the street early Saturday morning in Grand Bahama.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was driving west along Queens Highway when he hit the 70-year-old man with his silver 2013 Cadillac XTS around 12.15am.

The elderly man reportedly succumbed to injuries on scene.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings warned the motorists to drive with due care and attention. She also encouraged the public to wear fluorescent colored clothing at night to ensure they are visible to the motoring public.

Meanwhile in Eleuthera, two men died in separate incidents yesterday.

Skippings said a team of officers from the New Providence Traffic Division are assisting officers in Eleuthera with their investigations.

In the first incident, a black Honda Stream driven by a woman with a male passenger collided with a wall and tree near a business establishment in Governors Harbour.

According to reports, the pair were traveling south along Queens Highway when the collision occurred shortly after 3am.

While the woman driver received minor injuries, the male passenger received serious injuries and died at the scene.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old Hatchet Bay resident was killed after he fell from the back of a 2006 Chevy Silverado 250 truck as the driver overtook a vehicle.

The truck was traveling north along Queens Highway, when the man accidently fell shortly before noon.

Skippings said: ‘Police are investigating these incidents and, are appealing to members of the public to drive with due care and attention, obey the speed limit, never drive while intoxicated or tired, and when driving and always wear your seatbelt.

“Additionally, police wish to remind road users that pickup trucks are designed to carry goods/cargo and not people; however, if you must give an individual a ride ensure that they are seated flat in the truck.”

Meanwhile in New Providence, a 19-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at hospital after an accident with a silver Nissan Cube.

The victim was reportedly driving a red and green Yamaha Crypton Scooter on University Drive in the area of Portago Road shortly after 4am yesterday.

According to police, he was taken to hospital via EMS personnel where he later died.

Skippings added: Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public to drive with due care and attention, obey the speed limit, never drive while intoxicated or tired, maintain a steady speed when driving and always wear your seatbelt.”