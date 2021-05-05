Four men arrested in $600k cocaine bust

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police arrested four men after officers found two bags of suspected cocaine in bushes in the area of Dover Sound, East Grand Bahama yesterday.

Superintendent Terecita Pinder said the total weight of the bags was 60lbs with an estimated street value of $600,000.

“Shortly before 5pm, officers of the Flying Squad, acting on intelligence, proceeded to the area of Dover Sound, East Grand Bahama,” she said in a statement.

“While in the area of Marlbrooks Drive, near a boat ramp, officers observed four males near a white vessel with two 130 hp engines. Officers approached the males and identified themselves. A search was made of the men, the vessel, and the immediate area, where officers discovered in bushes, two bags, each containing a substantial amount of suspected cocaine. Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit were called to the scene. The four males were all taken into police custody. The exhibits handed over to the officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit.

“Investigations will continue in this matter,” Pinder added.