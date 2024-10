NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama arrested four (4) males on Sunday 20th October, 2024, after confiscating an unlicensed firearm.

According to reports, officers from Operation Falcon Claw conducted a routine vehicle stop-and- search on Cedar Street shortly after 9:00 p.m., where during the search, a firearm containing ammunition was found in the vehicle, resulting in the arrests of the four occupants, aged 20, 18 and two 21 year old males.

Investigations are ongoing.