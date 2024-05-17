Four Hospitalized in two separate shootings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday 16th May, 2024 resulting in four adult males being hospitalized.

In the first incident police were alerted via its Shot Spotter technology of gunshots emanating in the area of Pinewood Gardens. Responding officers arrived on Sapodilla Boulevard and intercepted a pink Japanese vehicle with the occupants suffering from gunshot injuries en route to the hospital.

Based on preliminary information, the victims were on the outside of a residence on Sapodilla

Boulevard when the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle drove past and discharged multiple gunshots at them. As a result, the first victim, aged 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower extremities, while the second victim, aged 28, was shot in the upper extremity. Presently, both victims, are in stable condition.

The second incident occurred at Fish Fry-Western Esplanade, located on West Bay Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that the occupants of a burgundy-colored Japanese vehicle arrived at a business establishment situated at the rear of Fish Fry. Two males reportedly exited the vehicle

and fired gunshots towards a group of persons outside, which led to two persons being shot.

The first victim, a 35-year-old male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower

body, while the second victim, a 21-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Both victims received medical attention at the hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can advance these matters to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.