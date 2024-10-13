Four firearms confiscated, suspects arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police confiscated four (4) firearms, in separate incidents, which led to the arrest of eight (8) adults.

In the first incident, officers from “Operation Blitz,” including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Department of Immigration, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant at licensed premises situated on Sutton Street—Kemp Road shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2024. There, they seized two (2) unlicensed firearms that contained ammunition, leading to the

subsequent arrest of three males, ages 44, 45, and 47, along with two females, ages 38 and 51.

In the second incident, which occurred shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2024, officers from the Central Intelligence Bureau, while on mobile patrol in the Cowpen Road area, stopped and searched a gold Nissan Tiida with two male occupants traversing Cowpen Road west

at a high speed following reports of gunshots in the vicinity.

During the search of the vehicle, officers discovered and confiscated an unlicensed firearm that contained ammunition, resulting in the arrest of the two males aged 23 and 24.

In the final incident, which occurred shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Operation Ceasefire officers and members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force conducted a routine vehicle stop and search of a burgundy Nissan Cube bearing no license plates in the vicinity of Davis Street and University Drive. During the search, the officers discovered a firearm containing ammunition, leading to the arrest of the sole male occupant, aged 22.

The Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force Unit will continue investigations into these incidents.