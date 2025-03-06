Four firearms confiscated, adult male arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Law enforcement officers confiscated four (4) firearms and arrested an adult male on Wednesday March 5, 2025, at a home off Rupert Dean Lane.

According to initial reports, officers from Operation Black Scorpion executed a search warrant around 1:00 p.m., uncovering two (2) high-powered weapons, two (2) pistols and a large quantity of ammunition.

Consequently, the 36-year-old occupant was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation, police said.

Operation Black Scorpion is a collaborative effort involving the Police and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Officers.