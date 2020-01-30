Four different bullets used in 2013 Fox Hill shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – At least four types of fired cartridge casings were found at the scene of the 2013 Fox Hill mass shooting that killed four people and injured seven others, according to Detective Inspector Lavardo Sherman yesterday.

Sherman testified as the Crown’s second witness, presenting evidence in chief in the trial before Supreme Court Justice Deborah Fraser.

The scenes of crime officer told the court that on December 27, 2013, he proceeded to the Fox Hill park area after receiving “certain information” and “certain requests” from his superior.

Upon arriving on the scene, Sherman said he observed several fired cartridge casings near the gazebo, including 16, 9 mm cartridge casings, 10, 7.62 mm cartridge casings, one, .40 mm cartridge casing and multiple .223 cartridge casings.

He noted that he observed the “lifeless body” of a male at the southern part of Reeves Street with abrasions to his facial region.

He added there also appeared to be some damage to a nearby building, which was seemingly chipped.

The court heard that Sherman took photos of the scene as he met it, and collected and packaged the shells.

The next day, the casings were handed over to the forensic lab to be microscopically examined, in order to determine if they were fired from the same firearm and the caliber of firearms they came from.

Jury members heard that the photographs taken were downloaded onto a compact disk and bound into albums.

Both the disk and albums were entered into exhibit.

Sherman said he visited the morgue at Princess Margaret Hospital on January 6, 2014.

At the morgue, he reportedly spoke to the forensic pathologist and observed the lifeless body of four adults – one woman and three men.

He said he recognized one of the bodies as the man he observed and pictured at the scene, with injuries on the back aspect of his left shoulder.

As for the other bodies, Sherman said the female had injuries to her chest and the side of her abdomen and the other two men had injuries to their heads.

The officer added that he was given individual packages of specimen for each body and delivered them to the forensic lab.

Sherman will return to court today for cross examination.

Jermaine Curry, Peter Rolle and Justin Williams are on trial for the murder of Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric Morrison and Shenique Sands on December 27, 2013.

The trio has also been charged for the attempted of Chino Davis, Janet Davis, John Davis, Benjamin Demeritte, Samuel Ferguson, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor, on the same day.

Curry is being represented by attorney Murrio Ducille, Rolle is represented by Sonia Timothy, and Williams is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson.

According to reports, a crowd of people were gathered on the park awaiting Junkanoo results, when the occupants of a small dark vehicle opened fire “with a variety of weapons” in the area just behind the basketball court shortly before 6pm.