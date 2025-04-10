Four arrested in connection with armed robbery in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on the island of Grand Bahama took into custody a 19-year-old female and three males, ages 29, 27 and 31 following an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday April 9, 2025.

According to the preliminary report, sometime around 12:30 p.m., the victim arranged to meet a male known to him at a business establishment in the area of East Mall Drive to purchase his vehicle. Upon arriving at the location, he was approached by two males known by him from behind who produced firearms and robbed him of a large sum of cash. The suspects then fled the scene, making good their escape in a white SD vehicle, L/P # SG2437, in an eastern direction.

In response, officers acting on information located the culprit’s vehicle at a residence on Chichester Crescent, where the lone female occupant was cautioned and arrested, police said.

Later, officers took into custody the three additional male suspects on Allenby Lane in reference to this matter.

Investigation continues.