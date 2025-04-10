Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Four arrested in connection with armed robbery in Grand Bahama

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on the island of Grand Bahama took into custody a 19-year-old female and three males, ages 29, 27 and 31 following an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday April 9, 2025.

According to the preliminary report, sometime around 12:30 p.m., the victim arranged to meet a male known to him at a business establishment in the area of East Mall Drive to purchase his vehicle. Upon arriving at the location, he was approached by two males known by him from behind who produced firearms and robbed him of a large sum of cash. The suspects then fled the scene, making good their escape in a white SD vehicle, L/P # SG2437, in an eastern direction.

In response, officers acting on information located the culprit’s vehicle at a residence on Chichester Crescent, where the lone female occupant was cautioned and arrested, police said.

Later, officers took into custody the three additional male suspects on Allenby Lane in reference to this matter.

Investigation continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture