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Four arrested after police seize suspected hydroponic marijuana in Colony Village raid

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police seized a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana and arrested four individuals during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on information received and armed with a search warrant, proceeded to a residence on Sun Glow Drive, Colony Village.

Upon arrival, officers encountered two men, ages 22 and 46, and two women, ages 20 and 43. The search warrant was presented to the occupants, who appeared to have read and understood its contents.

A subsequent search of the residence resulted in the discovery of a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana packaged and stored in a bedroom and kitchen area. As a result, all four individuals were arrested and cautioned in connection with the discovery.

The suspected hydroponic marijuana weighed approximately one pound and has an estimated street value of $2,000.

The investigation continues.

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