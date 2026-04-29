Four arrested after gun and ammunition seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Four individuals are in custody after officers from the Mobile Division in Grand Bahama discovered an illegal firearm and ammunition during a routine patrol on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

According to police, shortly before 2:00 p.m., officers observed a white Honda minibus (license plate #9677) travelling north along Coral Road with heavily tinted windows that obscured visibility into the vehicle. The officers stopped the vehicle and informed the driver and occupants that they were suspected of being in possession of firearms and dangerous drugs.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, one male suspect was found with a firearm and a quantity

of ammunition concealed in his groin area. As a result, all four occupants, three men and one

woman, aged 45, 50, 51, and 53, were arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter.

The investigation continues.