Foul play suspected after man found dead in GB home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The lifeless body of a missing man was found in his Lewis Yard home on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder said the man was found by officers from the Central Detective Unite shortly after 6pm.

The body was pronounced dead a short time later by doctor at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

He had been reported missing, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Pinder said: “Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for anyone with information that can assist in this investigation to give them a call at telephone numbers 350-3106/12,911/919, or call your nearest police station.”