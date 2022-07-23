Foster to depart BTC On August 2nd

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) yesterday announced that its general manager Andre Foster will depart the business on August 2nd.

Inge Smidts, CEO of Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) BTC’s parent company confirmed Mr Foster’s departure in a statement yesterday.

According to the company’s statement, Foster has enjoyed a distinguished career with CWC spanning over seventeen years.

During his tenure, he served as Chief Information Officer for Columbus Communications, then for C&W Communications. He also served as BTC’s Chief Operating Officer, before being appointed General Manager in 2021.

“The business is grateful for his leadership following Hurricane Dorian and navigating the company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

“The Company has also made significant strides in the continued expansion of fiber-to-the-home. BTC thanks Foster for his outstanding service to the company and the country, and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his professional journey,” the company said, adding that it will announce its new general manager in the coming weeks.

Foster was appointed to head BTC last March and was said at the time to be one of the youngest Bahamians to head the company in its history, moving on from his role as Head of Operations for BTC at the time.