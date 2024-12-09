Forty new airport security and passenger screening officers graduate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Forty new Aviation Security Officers and Passenger Screeners graduated on Monday following an intense seven-week training program.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper gave remarks during the graduation ceremony held at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries. He emphasized to the graduates that they are not just protecting the airport or venturing into the security business, but they are an essential component of the tourism industry that employs over 60% of the nation.

Cooper highlighted the importance of the duties the new officers will carry out encouraging them to keep their integrity intact and remain hospitable at all times.

The graduates are set to be placed at Lynden Pindling International Airport, Exuma Airport, and Great Harbour Cay.