FORMING YOUR GOVERNMENT: 11 more Cabinet ministers appointed in Davis administration

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An additional 11 Cabinet ministers in the new Philip Brave Davis-led administration have officially been sworn today in the Andros Room at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

This follows the nine who were sworn in on Monday, and the swearing in of Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper on Saturday, for a total of 21 Cabinet appointments thus far.

The appointments are as follows:

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper as minister of tourism, investment and aviation.

Tall Pines MP Dr Michael Darville as minister of health and wellness.

Freetown MP Wayne Munroe as minister of national security.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin as minister of education, technology and vocational training.

Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears as minister of works and utilities.

Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell as minister of foreign affairs and the public service.

Central and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting as minister of agriculture, marine resources and Family Island affairs.

Centreville MP Jomo Campbell as minister of state for legal affairs.

Ryan Pinder as attorney general and minister of legal affairs.

Michael Halkitis as minister of economic affairs and leader of government business in the Senate.

West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obediah “Obie” Wilchcombe as minister of social services and urban development and leader of government business.

Carmichael MP Keith Bell as minister of labor and immigration.

Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller as minister of environment and natural resources.

Elizabeth MP Jobeth Coleby-Davis as minister of transport and housing.

Pineridge MP Ginger Moxey as minister of Grand Bahama.

Garden Hills MP Mario Bowleg as minister of youth, sports and culture.

MICAL MP Basil McIntosh as minister of state for the environment.

Pinewood MP Myles Laroda as minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle as minister of state for public service.

Marathon MP Lisa Rahming as minister of state for social services and urban development.

Yamacraw MP Zane Lightbourne as minister of state in the ministry of education, technical and vocational training.

No minister was appointed for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction that was formed in 2019 under the Minnis administration in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. It is unclear what will become of that ministry.

A minister of finance has also not been appointed as yet.