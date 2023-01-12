Former youth minister questioned by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture (MYSC), Lanisha Rolle was questioned by police for the second time yesterday, according to Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

The Commissioner said that Rolle and the other individual were complying with police after being questioned on Tuesday and released, and then brought back in for additional questioning on Wednesday.

Rolle resigned from her position soon before an audit was done of the National Sports Authority which revealed that a number of unapproved contracts had been paid to individuals through the ministry.

When asked about the nature of the questioning, Fernander said that he could not officially state what the line of questioning was but confirmed that the investigation is still active.

“At this time they are being questioned, they came into custody, yesterday they were released pending last night and returned this morning so this hour, I believe they are still speaking to investigators at this time,” Fernander said.

He added: “I can’t say exactly what the officers put to them, but you know what was circling in the media and they are speaking to them at this time.”

Eyewitness News first reported in November that the former minister was under active investigation.

At that time, Rolle told reporters she had not been approached by police as part of an investigation into audit findings during her tenure as Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture nearly two years ago.

Rolle defended her record and expressed her trust in the police to follow the due process of the law.

She stressed that proper procedures were followed under her tenure, but noted “a minister does not know everything in a ministry at any given time”.