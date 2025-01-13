Former Union President: Unresolved matter likely prompted strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Government Advisor on Labor Issues and former President of the National Congress of Trade Unions, Bernard Evans, has suggested that the recent mass sickout by Trade Union Congress (TUC) members in the medical field could stem from dissatisfaction following a meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis in early December.

Evans, who previously held a leadership role in the union, spoke to Eyewitness News on Monday. He explained that the TUC was scheduled to have three separate meetings with the Prime Minister to address the concerns of its affiliates. However, only one meeting has reportedly taken place, involving the Doctors Union, air traffic operators, and the R.M. Bailey Park Vendors Association.

Evans noted that while air traffic operators have largely resolved their issues, one item for the senior Doctors union remains unresolved.

“The doctors had some issues with signing their particular contract, and the PM had agreed to everything except one point, which he asked to be reviewed because of financial implications,” Evans explained.

“Unfortunately, this happened leading into the holidays, and with the transition of the Commissioner of Police, the second round of meetings seems to have been delayed.”

On Sunday, TUC President Obie Ferguson sent a voice memo to union members outlining plans for a mass sickout on Monday, January 13, and Tuesday. The action was in response to what Ferguson described as continued unfulfilled promises by the government.

Evans suggested that the union’s actions may be an attempt to expedite resolutions but acknowledged that the delays might be due to systemic issues.

“Some delays result from the bureaucracy within the system itself, which doesn’t always allow for quick actions. Some matters can be remedied immediately, while others take time,” Evans said.

Ferguson was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Davis at 2:00 PM on Monday, but Eyewitness News understands that he did not attend. Evans believes this meeting may have been the second session the union had been awaiting.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News understands that the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA)—which collaborates with the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, Bahamas Junior Doctors Union, and the Bahamas Nurses Union—has been the primary entity affected by the sickout.