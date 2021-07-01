Former UB Mingoe breaks national decathlon record; current Mingoe wins U-20 girls 100m

University of The Bahamas (UB) multi-event specialist Kendrick Thompson (771) and Ken Mullings (767) compete in the 1500m segment of the Open Men’s Decathlon at the BAAA National Championships at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium in June 2021. (UB ATHLETICS)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former University of The Bahamas (UB) multi-event specialist Ken Mullings broke current UB multi-event specialist Kendrick Thompson’s national record in the decathlon over the weekend at the BAAA National Championships at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

Mullings accumulated 7,734 points to win the two-day, 10-discipline event. The previous record held by Thompson was 7,644 points and was set at the BAAA Easter Classic at the same stadium.

Mullings had strong performances in the discus, pole vault and javelin to propel him to the new national record and the national championship.

Thompson ended the event with 7,505 points to take second place. Maicel Uibo, representing Adidas, placed third with 5,471 points.

 

National champion

UB sprinter Paige Stuart won the national championship in the under-20 women’s 100m event. Her time 12.35 seconds.

UB Head Coach Ednal Rolle said: “Paige has been working hard through the season and I’m proud of her performance.”

Stuart’s closest competitor was more than half a second behind her at 12.69 seconds.

 

Open 200m

Romica Josey turned in a strong showing at the National Championship as well. She took fourth place in 26.22 seconds in the open women’s 200m event.

