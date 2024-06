NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Minister Rt Hon Hubert Ingraham has been discharged from Doctor’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon following a successful surgery yesterday; the procedure removed blood clots from his brain.

Ingraham expressed gratitude to his team of doctors for their hard work and to everyone who prayed for his full recovery.

The former Prime Minister who appeared to be in good spirits told media that he is feeling “great,” and is looking forward to resting at home.