Former Prime Minister Perry Christie celebrates 80th birthday

Dear Honorable Perry Gladstone Christie,

On this momentous occasion of your 80th birthday, I, Sebastian Bastian, along with my fellow citizens of the Bahamas, extend our heartfelt wishes to you. Your life and career have been an embodiment of dedication, leadership, and visionary thought for our beloved country.

Your many decades of contributions towards the growth and advancement of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas stand as a testament to your relentless pursuit of excellence. The foundations you laid and the policies you implemented have played a vital role in shaping our nation’s future.

Your impact, sir, on my life and the lives of so many others is immeasurable. You have been a father figure, a friend, a guide, and, above all, a great Bahamian nation-builder. Your mentorship, advice, and words of encouragement continue to be my guiding template, inspiring me to empower others just as you have empowered me.

Today, as we celebrate you, we reflect on your legacy of fostering unity, promoting growth, and inspiring hope. You have not only been a leader but a source of wisdom and a beacon of integrity.

Happy birthday, Honorable Christie. May your day be filled with joy, warmth, and reflection on a life well-lived. Your unwavering dedication to our nation continues to resonate in our hearts, and we stand together to salute you.

With profound respect and love,

His Excellency Sebastian Bastian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to Central America