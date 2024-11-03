Former Prime Minister Minnis addresses University of Virginia

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Dr. Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister of The Bahamas, recently traveled to the University of Virginia, where he delivered a keynote address celebrating the 10th anniversary of the university’s Global Studies Program.

His speech, titled “Leading Through Transnational Challenges,” highlighted his time in office, when he navigated The Bahamas through historic crises, including Hurricane Irma, Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we face an era where crises know no borders, it’s imperative we learn from one another’s experiences,” Dr. Minnis stated in his address to an audience of students, faculty, and global policy experts.

“In the face of natural disasters, pandemics, and security threats, the resilience of our communities and the collaboration of our nations will define our ability to endure and prosper.”

While at the university, Dr. Minnis made a courtesy call on Mr. James Ryan, President of the University of Virginia, where both leaders discussed shared commitments to global resilience and community empowerment.