Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis issues statement on the passing of former Senate President John Henry Bostwick

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis issued a statement regarding the passing of former Senate President John Henry Bostwick Sr., highlighting his significant role in the political landscape of The Bahamas for over fifty years.

“As many have remarked over the decades, Henry sacrificed much to help build the FNM and bring the party to power.

“He was a freedom fighter who valiantly championed the causes of both his country and his party. He possessed the virtues of courage and fortitude. His extraordinary contributions to the FNM throughout its history, alongside Dame Janet, are greatly appreciated.

“During my time as party leader and Prime Minister, he provided invaluable advice and support for which I am truly grateful. A dedicated member of the FNM, he offered exceptional guidance to both the party leadership and numerous candidates for office.”

“Many Bahamians, including members of the Free National Movement, were saddened to learn of the death of John Henry Bostwick.

On behalf of myself and Patricia, I offer heartfelt condolences to Dame Janet, their children, Margo, Kelley, Lisa and John, and their grandchildren, as well as other family members.”

“Henry Bostwick played a vital role in the political life of our Bahamas for more than half a century. He was a well-known lawyer and politician, who served in many capacities.”

“He spent many years in the Official Opposition, including his beloved Free National Movement, and for a time as a member of the Bahamas Democratic Party, before the two parties merged.”

“Henry served as the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Assembly from 1976 to 1979, and again briefly in 1981. He also served as the Member of Parliament for Montagu, and as a senator from 1972 to 1977. From 1992 to 2002, he served as President of the Senate.”

“Because of his outstanding legal career and skills, he was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1994. His colleagues elected him as president of The Bahamas Bar Association, a post he held from 1991 to 1995.”