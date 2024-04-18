Former politician Don Saunders Lying in State

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, other FNM officials and Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander arrived at the House of Assembly (HOA) on Thursday morning to sign the book of condolences for former FNM parliamentarian and former HOA Deputy Speaker Don Saunders Sr, who is Lying In State in the Lower Chamber until his funeral service which is slated for Friday April 19, 2024.

Officials asserted that Saunders will be remembered as a “servant leader”.

Saunders was shot and killed on March 27th in Gambier Village during an armed robbery at a business establishment, police said.

He previously served as Member of Parliament for the Tall Pines constituency and recently serving as the FNM party’s deputy chairman.

His official home-going ceremony will be held on Friday, April 19th, at the St. Agnes Anglican Church