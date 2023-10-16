Former PM’s son and two women arriagned for abortion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The son of former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Dr. Jamil Minnis, a gynecologist, and two women appeared in the Magistrate’s Court today on abortion charges.

It is alleged that the trio intentionally and unlawfully aided a 15-year-old minor with an abortion.

The incident reportedly occurred on Harbor Island.

Dr Jamil Minnis was represented by Damian Gomez, KC.

The two women, whose names have been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, were also charged with conspiracy to commit abortion.

The accused will seek an emergency bail application hearing in the Supreme Court.