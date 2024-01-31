Former PM urges government to rescind electronic monitoring contract

January 31, 2024 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis says the Davis administration must put its foot down and rescind the contract given to Metro-Security Solutions, the company that has been contracted to monitor alleged criminals who are out on bail.

Dr. Minnis’ comments come on the heels of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander shedding light on incidents where alleged criminals, who were being electronically monitored, removed their devices and could no longer be tracked.

Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed at a police press conference on Tuesday afternoon that the contracted company could be terminated if they are found unfit to carry out the task at hand, but he gave no timeline on when his administration would let the iron fist fall.

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

